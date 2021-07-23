Woman hilariously demonstrates how to survive a sticker attack

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro's administrative leave was extended an additional seven days Friday by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “fa