Woman Found Alive After Six Days Under Rubble in Turkey

Rescuers in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, rescued a woman from a collapsed building on Sunday, February 12, six days after a deadly earthquake struck the region, according to authorities.

Video posted by the Turkish Police Service shows rescuers carrying a woman on a stretcher. Police said the woman was trapped beneath rubble for 156 hours.

As of Sunday, Turkish disaster management agency AFAD had reported a death toll of 29,605 in Turkey.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported rescue teams had stopped searching for survivors in northwest Syria and had focused on recovering bodies. The death toll was 5,273 on Sunday and expected to rise to 7,000.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake “the disaster of the century” according to local media reports. Credit: Türk Polis Teşkilatı via Storyful