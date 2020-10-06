Woman Fluent in Dog-Speak Converses With Disapproving Corgi About Driving Etiquette

A woman and her corgi discussed questionable driving practices while on the road in Texas, with both using barks and woofs to communicate.

Footage shows Cara Herr-Sauceda and her dog, Sugar, in a vehicle while Herr-Sauceda records. The pair bark at each other, and Herr-Sauceda asks Sugar about another driver.

“Did they get close to our car? Was it upsetting?” Herr-Sauceda asks. Sugar barks back in response.

Herr-Sauceda wrote in the post on the popular Disapproving Corgis Facebook page: “Sugar highly disapproves of people coming near our vehicle, but she does enjoy our conversations.” Credit: Cara Herr-Sauceda via Storyful