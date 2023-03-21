Woman fights off attacker at Sky Harbor

CBC

Last week, An Wu attended a conference in Montreal and decided to stay an extra day to tour the city. Wu rented an Airbnb unit in Old Montreal, and the last time her loved ones heard from her was on Wednesday night, according to her friend, Pantong Yao. "We cannot find her," Yao told CBC News in a video call. And Yao is not alone. Zafar Mahmood, speaking to CBC news from Pakistan, said his daughter, Dania Zafar, is missing as well. "She has been very close to me. For me, this is the end of the w