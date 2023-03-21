Woman fights off attacker at Sky Harbor
A man, already on probation for sex assault, is facing new charges after he allegedly attacked a woman at the parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Last week, An Wu attended a conference in Montreal and decided to stay an extra day to tour the city. Wu rented an Airbnb unit in Old Montreal, and the last time her loved ones heard from her was on Wednesday night, according to her friend, Pantong Yao. "We cannot find her," Yao told CBC News in a video call. And Yao is not alone. Zafar Mahmood, speaking to CBC news from Pakistan, said his daughter, Dania Zafar, is missing as well. "She has been very close to me. For me, this is the end of the w
Anthropologie just launched its bestselling dress in a new style for spring — and we predict it will sell out.
A Toronto dentist has had his licence to practise revoked by the provincial regulator, who found he committed professional misconduct after he loaned money to one patient and got into a two-year extramarital affair and had a child with another. The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario found Amir Haydarian to be guilty of "disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct" and sexual abuse of a patient in a penalty hearing on Monday. The disciplinary panel ordered Haydarian's
‘Not a bad traffic stop,’ cops said
Aiden Bilyard was 18 when he took part in the insurrection
The party on South Beach has not stopped despite shootings in back-to-back days.
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
After reaching a plea agreement, teenager Reid Mitchell will serve 120 days in jail and 10 years on probation for the assault of Cole Hagan.
Surprise witness Robert Costello once repped prosecution star Michael Cohen, who says he'll be there Monday if the DA wants his rebuttal testimony.
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a road in Hampton County in 2015 and his family now plans to exhume his body for an independent autopsy
The cousin of a woman whose body was found in a freezer a year after she was first reported missing has claimed the Met still hasn’t apologised for failing to take the disappearance seriously.
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town. The OPP say Elnaz Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. They say investigators identified a 30-year-old woman from Brampton, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Police say the suspect was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at a Collingwood
‘I want this young man to know we are not here to make sure he’s in trouble,’ police chief says
A member of the Ottawa Board of Health is speaking out against body shaming after she received a letter from a resident telling her she shouldn't be on the board because of her weight. Elyse Banham said the letter, dated Jan. 12, sat unopened for weeks on her desk at the Ottawa Birth and Wellness Centre, where she's executive director. Banham figured it was simply more hate mail protesting the centre's vaccine clinics. She finally opened the envelope March 18, and realized it was a response to a
Investigators have zeroed in on the grandson of a slain 82-year-old woman as the suspect in a homicide investigation dating back to last year. But they are still waiting for key evidence — vials of the suspect's blood — to come back from the RCMP forensic lab. Those details are spelled out in court documents obtained by CBC News — a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary application to keep items seized as part of the homicide investigation. The RNC said it believes Brandon Tobin, 28, killed his grandm
A court ordered Alex Jones to pay almost $1.5 billion to the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in two separate rulings last year.
Some of the household items for sale include a leather living room set, monogrammed pillows and dishware.
One man is dead and another is facing charges of dangerous driving in connection with a fatal crash in Etobicoke early Sunday that involved a stolen vehicle, police say. Toronto police say officers responded to a collision on Dundas Street West near Nottingham Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m. A police source told CBC Toronto that the incident started outside a bank on College Street near Spadina Avenue, where a woman got out of her Ford Escape SUV and into her boyfriend's nearby Ford F150 pickup tr
Fulton County prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are now looking to question one of Trump's attorneys as part of the probe, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Prosecutors in District Attorney Fani Willis' office have requested an interview with Trump's attorney Christina Bobb, according to multiple sources. It is not clear what information prosecutors hope to gain from Bobb, whose role in Trump's handling of classified documents is also being examined by special prosecutor Jack Smith.
Sexual assault victims were turned away from New Brunswick emergency departments more frequently in the months leading up to the case of a Fredericton woman last summer than in the previous eight years, documents obtained by CBC News reveal. Roxanne Paquette, provincial co-ordinator of the sexual assault nurse examine program for both New Brunswick health networks, made the comment in an email to interim Horizon CEO Margaret Melanson the day after the case became public. CBC News had reported th