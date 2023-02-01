Woman fighting to get landline number ported for husband with Alzheimer's

Associated Press
Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti. Internationally, he’s known as Haiti’s most powerful and feared gang leader, sanctioned by the United Nations for “serious human rights abuses,” and the man behind a fuel blockade that brought the Caribbean nation to its knees late last year. At a time when democracy has withered in Haiti and gang violence has spiraled out of control, it's armed men like Cherizier that are filling the power vacuum left by a crumbling government.