A woman was forced to keep a kangaroo at arms length after it accosted her outside an art gallery in Grovedale, Victoria.

Video shared to TikTok by Jade Davies shows her “casually straight arming” a kangaroo while wearing Crocs and socks.

Davies told Storyful that she was informed that the animal was not being aggressive and was initiating play. “No animal and human was hurt,” Davies added. Credit: @lyfcrisis via Storyful