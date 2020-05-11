Woman Drives Over Veterans' Headstones at National Cemetery Where VE Day Flyover Held

A woman was seen driving over headstones at the National Cemetery in Houston, Texas, on May 10 where veterans were being honored with a flyover to mark the end of World War II in Europe.

In footage posted to Twitter by Jeremiah Johnston, the woman’s car is seen reversing slowly over a grassy area where veterans’ headstones are placed.

“What the hell? This is so disrespectful,” Johnston says as onlookers watch the incident unfold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A separate photograph posted to Twitter shows the woman’s car stalled on top of several headstones.

According to ABC13, witnesses yelled at the woman to stop after she tried to avoid a traffic jam.

The incident occurred in front of crowds, including families of veterans, there to watch the Lone Star Flight Museum’s flyover.

Around 30 warplanes from various eras took to the sky to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Credit: Jeremiah Johnston via Storyful