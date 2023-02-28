Woman Documents Low Visibility Driving Through Dust Storm in West Texas

A woman traveling through west Texas documented her experience of driving through a dust storm on Sunday, February 26.

Video recorded by Railey Silhan shows low visibility on a road near Morton, Texas. Silhan told Storyful that she had “never seen [conditions] that bad.”

The National Weather Service said a blowing dust advisory was in effect for the South Plains on Sunday, with visibility dropping to a quarter-mile at times. Credit: Railey silhan via Storyful

