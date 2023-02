Rumble

Are you ready for your entire core to be on fire? In the next 15 minutes, we will do 500 reps of my favorite ab exercises. We will be targeting the entire core: Upper abs, lower abs, and obliques which means this is the perfect workout to add to your weekly routine. We have 10 different exercises that we do for 25 reps each before moving on to the next move. Once we complete all 10 we do it all again! 10x25x2=500 reps! Double Deadbug Heels in/out crunch Straight bicycle Flutter Kicks Crunch in circle Russian twist Cross Mt. Climbers Reverse Crunch Eagle Crunch Windshield wipers You got this! Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selahmyers_fitness/ Track: DREK'S - Never Stop Free download / Stream: https://jupitamusic.com/never-stop Track: Abandoned & GalaxyTones - Luna (Feat. DNAKM) [NCS Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds. Watch: https://youtu.be/P__8oculr0o Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/Luna Track: Clarx & Moe Aly - Healing [NCS Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds. Watch: Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/Healing Track: CHENDA & Shiah Maisel - Ten More Minutes [NCS Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds. Watch: Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/TenMoreMinutes Track: Doctor Neiman - Wait For Me (Feat. Micah Martin) [NCS Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds. Watch: Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/DNWaitForMe Disclaimer: When joining me for this workout video, you need to take some precautions as your health and safety is the most important. To avoid any injury or harm, you need to check your health with your doctor before exercising. By performing any fitness exercises without supervision like with this video, you are performing them at your own risk. See a fitness professional to give you advice on your exercise form. Selah Myers will not be responsible or liable for any injury or harm you sustain as a result of this video. #athomeworkout #getfit #selahmyers #fitness #buildmuscle #workoutathome #noequipmentworkout #abworkout #500repabchallenge #sixpackabs #strongcore #abworkoutathome #abworkoutnoequipment #500repabworkout