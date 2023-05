The Canadian Press

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan police chief says he is retiring after a report found officers who responded to a domestic violence call didn’t check on the well-being of a toddler in the hours before the child was killed. Chief Jonathan Bergen of the Prince Albert Police Service issued a statement Thursday saying the move is in the best interest of the department and the city. Bergen said he has always held himself accountable for his decisions and been open to scrutiny. "What I did not e