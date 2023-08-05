Woman dies after police say stolen KIA crashes into car in Old Brooklyn
For the second time in a month, somebody’s been killed after a stolen KIA crashed. A 21-year-old woman lost her life Thursday night in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
The Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order in the case a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order — which is different from a so-called “gag order” — would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham about Trump's Truth Social post on Friday.
Hazing within Russian military forces — also known as dedovshchina — has a deep, dark, and at times fatal history.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Chinese computer hackers may have penetrated American military and civil critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple a US response to Chinese armed aggression from the outset. Certainly that would align with Beijing’s strategy, familiar from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War”, which is to win the war before a shot is fired.
Smith's son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane at the actress's California home on July 29
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
A whole new take on the Canadian tuxedo.
The news comes seven weeks after the former couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary
The guest list of the event reportedly includes attendance from senior royals, including Prince Andrew
The judge presiding over the long-running case from two election workers wants to know what exactly he is admitting to
"Where are the parents?" the Carnival Cruise Line Miami Blog wrote in the post, adding that the photo was taken by a person named Liz Pride.
NewsmaxRudy Giuliani on Thursday lobbed personal attacks against Mike Pence after the former vice president criticized Donald Trump’s “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for feeding into his 2020 election delusions.An alleged unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Trump relating to his attempts to overturn the election, Giuliani went on Newsmax to take aim at Pence, criticizing the law school he attended and taking pot shots at his wife.“I don’t think he’s even been in a courtroom, and he went t
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
Experts said there are only around 300 individuals in the species.
Russia said it thwarted the drone attacks on its warship in the Black Sea. But videos suggest otherwise.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene share twins Jacques and Gabriella. However, Albert also has two children from previous relationships.