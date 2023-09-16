Woman dies after falling from wall at U.S.-Mexico border

The Canadian Press

DERNA, Libya (AP) — The wall of water several stories high smashed into apartment buildings, drowning entire families in minutes. One man lost at least 13 members of his extended family. Fadellalah has yet to hear about the fate of another 20, several days after two dams burst above the Libyan coastal city of Derna, unleashing epic floods that killed thousands, wiped out neighborhoods and washed some of the dead into the sea. Thousands of others like Fadellalah are frantically trying to find out