Police are investigating the death of a manager at Casino New Brunswick after he was assaulted on the job last month. Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for RCMP in New Brunswick, said in a statement that the major crime unit is investigating the death of a 56-year-old Moncton man. Ouellette said police were called to a location on Casino Drive for a reported assault at 12:50 a.m. on March 4. The statement says a man was taken to hospital where he died on March 28. Ouellette said a 50-year-old