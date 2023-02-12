Woman dies after being struck by car in Lake County, troopers say

CBC

A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 3 Thursday afternoon near the junction with Highway 9, also known as the Tłı̨chǫ Highway. The RCMP say it was a small private aircraft that landed around 2:27 p.m. Behchokǫ̀ RCMP responded to the incident and say the plane had reportedly experienced "unexpected issues in flight," but couldn't say what the cause for the emergency landing was. WATCH | Footage of the plane landing on the highway: The aircraft has since been taken off the highway and no c