Woman dead after shooting at motel near UPS Worldport

A little more than 25 years ago, John Douglas Carnahan bought the rights to two burial plots in the northeast corner of a hilly cemetery in a dense area of Burnaby, B.C. Back then, they cost $750 each. As years passed and space grew scarce, the cost of a single plot in the same cemetery surged to more than $10,000. After Carnahan's death at 91, his widow decided not to use the plots. Her battle for the right to sell the plots privately to any buyer at market value has now spilled over into B.C.