Woman Constructs Replica of Herself to Keep Her Clingy Senior Dog Company

A dog owner from Cheshire, England, went to great lengths to make sure her clingy senior dog did not feel lonely when she “snuck out” to do errands.

Olivia Hope Hanson fashioned a dummy resembling herself out of a wig and several pillows to keep Hero, her clingy 14-year-old sausage dog, company.

Video by Hanson shows Hero examining the dummy, and lying down next to the “fake mum” once he was content with the companion.

“Tricking my dog, Hero, into thinking I had never left, when in fact I had snuck out to run some errands,” Hanson told Storyful. Credit: Olivia Hope Hanson via Storyful

