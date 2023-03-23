Woman: City breaks own rules after dog kills other dog

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations