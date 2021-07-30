Woman charged after police find bodies of niece, nephew during traffic stop

The aunt of two young children who were found dead in the trunk her car during a traffic stop Wednesday is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, police said. Police said Thursday they arrested and charged Nicole Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O'Neil. Johnson faces multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under the age of 13. At the time of the autopsy, police said, the girl weighed 18 pounds and her brother weighed 21 pounds. According to doctors, it would have taken several months of malnourishment to attain these weights, police said.