Woman charged with arson in fire
Woman charged with arson in fire
Eurovision: Liverpool Rock chorus sings The Beatles song in flashmobSky News
"I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids," Trump posted to Instagram
He stabbed her fingers and drove around “all day” with her on the floorboard, according to police.
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
Suspect will be arraigned later this month in stabbing
El Salvador has claimed to have gone 365 days without a murder following a major clampdown on gangs which has resulted in thousands being landed in mega-prisons.
Boone, North Carolina, police say a group of cows led them “directly" to where a suspect was hiding after a chase.
Deputies said they became suspicious when she and a man gave conflicting information about her “due date.”
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto. In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the male suspect. They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have intera
“Probably, yeah, if he’s threatening to murder people,” retorts Newsmax host Chris Plante
An altercation with police at a gas station in Richmond, P.E.I., has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two men. On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Prince District RCMP received a complaint that a car was blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for an extended period of time, according to a news release. RCMP found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. An altercation took place where one officer was struck by the driver. Both men were taken into custody. Officers seized cash,
Amanda Farr, 48, blew the money on betting, takeaways, games and a holiday.
Weeks after her son was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his classmate to death, Aiden Fucci’s mother has been hit with her own sentence of 30 days in jail. Crystal Smith was charged with evidence tampering for washing her son’s bloody jeans after he stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times on Mother’s Day two years ago in Florida. On Friday, 38-year-old Smith changed her plea from “not guilty” to “no contest” on the third-degree felony charge, which carried a maximum sentence of five years.
The clamour for reparations is growing louder. Last month, Laura Trevelyan announced that she is doing penance for the sins of her slave-owning ancestors by giving £100,000 to an economic development fund in Grenada. Having left the BBC, she began her campaign by challenging King Charles to apologise for William III’s investment in the slave-trading Royal African Company in the 1690s. Then Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Streatham, picked up the baton by demanding that Rishi Sunak “offer a full
The Sunday morning encounter happened on East 49th Street in Hialeah.
The man who put Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway car is facing manslaughter charges.
A fierce wind and cold rain blew through the street in Portland, Maine, where Louisma Dosou, his wife and their two children huddled outside a shelter for families last week. "They don't have space for us," Dosou, 40, said Wednesday morning. The family had been in the small coastal city about a week and still had no place to lay their heads. Every place they tried was full. "We've slept in the street, at the airport," he said, shaking against the gales coming off the Atlantic. "I am homeless. I