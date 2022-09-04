Woman has car stolen from outside her home, police say viral TikTok challenge may be to blame

Reuters Videos

STORY: The six-year-old male condor had been in treatment for two weeks due to food poisoning. The animal was found in poor condition by a local and turned over to the Agroflori Bird Park for his rehabilitation.Authorities equipped the condor with a GPS device to track its movements in the future.Conservationists have been working to improve the numbers of the Andean condor -- among the largest birds in the world -- for decades.The Andean condor is considered endangered but is in far better shape than its California cousin. There are currently an estimated few thousand South American birds in the wild today, with reintroduction programs working to supplement that number.