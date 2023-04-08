Woman Captures Tender Moment Grandfather Finds Out His Granddaughter is Named After Him

A grandfather in Lexington, Kentucky had a sweet reaction to learning his granddaughter was named after him on February 15.

Kylee Elisabeth McIntosh recorded this video of her father, Terry, and daughter, Adaline Terry. She told Storyful she had a blanket and a sign with her daughter’s name on it.

“When he walked in the room he did not even notice it, he was paying attention to my daughter,” she said. “He was so excited to meet her, when he realized, he was so shocked that I named my daughter Adaline Terry Lee McIntosh after him!”

The video shows Terry walk into the room and admire baby Adaline remarking that she’s “such a doll.” He then gasps when he notices her name and says, “she’s such a pretty baby.” Credit: Kylee Elisabeth McIntosh via Storyful