Woman, baby escape vehicle moments before Brightline train collision in Delray Beach
CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge
A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g
BEIJING (AP) — They made their Olympic debut as expected — with three straight losses. They are outmatched and consist mostly of foreign players. And now comes the obvious question: Can China’s men’s ice hockey team kindle a passion for the sport in a country unfamiliar with it? The squad's first outing against the U.S. wasn’t shown on the country’s main sports TV channel, and a Chinese Olympic delegation left the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing before the 8-0 blowout ended. On Chinese social
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p
Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.
After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi
BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f
"Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric
BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D
No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surger
BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G
BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal
BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal. Another gold medal, that is. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games. “My ski time has never been better and I was really focused on the shootin