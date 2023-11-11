Woman accused of careless driving after allegedly hitting Euclid Middle student
A driver received a citation after she allegedly hit and killed a Euclid Middle School student who was biking to school in October.
A driver received a citation after she allegedly hit and killed a Euclid Middle School student who was biking to school in October.
CALGARY — A group representing Canada's engineering profession is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to reconsider a proposal that aims to loosen restrictions around who can use the "engineer" title. Engineers Canada opposes changes to the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act that would allow technology companies and workers to use the title "software engineer" without holding a professional engineering licence from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.
The Ste. Louise Outreach Centre of Peel in Brampton, Ont. has started turning away international students, arguing that they should be coming to Canada with enough money to support themselves.
The surge of open hatred of Jews on college campuses is unprecedented in modern American life. We saw it outside universities in the 1930s, when it was openly preached by Detroit’s Father Coughlin and published by Henry Ford. We saw it from the KKK during the civil rights revolution of the 1950s and 1960s. The Klan targeted Jews, as a marginal group, as allies of black equality, and as vehicles to build solidarity in their target audience: poor, angry, Christian whites.
The Princess of Wales is helping Prince George prepare for his gruelling exams - find out what they entail
Once a school receives a challenge to a book, districts have to front the cash to pay staffers to review and remove the material. And there are additional costs to store the books.
The teacher and assistant principal were both indicted.
Columbia University suspended two student organizations that have led protests calling for a cease-fire in Israel’s war on Hamas militants in Gaza, which has killed thousands of civilians, the university announced Friday. University Vice President Gerald Rosberg cited campus safety in announcing that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)…
Elida, Ohio High School student Charisma Akroyd, alongside her stepfather Phil Hesseling, details her encounter with a biological male in a girl’s bathroom.
Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in the trial of a special education teacher accused of assaulting a student younger than 10 years old. Robert Bender is accused in a December 2020 incident involving one of his students. His trial included multiple witnesses, including the student's father, who described how he was a challenging student for school staff.The boy had a behavioural management plan approved by his parents in place with the school that allowed for him to be physically constrained
“We just had this giant cry sesh outside of the choir room,” Max Hightower said.
Containing violent language and racial slurs, the threats are another example of campus tensions.
Allegations that a northern Virginia seventh-grader was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted at her school more than a decade ago were totally fabricated, lawyers for the school system contend in a court filing seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit she filed. In a motion filed late Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, though, the school system's lawyers ask that the former student's lawsuit be dismissed as a “fraud upon the court.” The lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in March, is one of several cases the school system has battled in recent years, racking up millions in legal fees.
Boise police officers have taken the Meridian man into custody.
Administrators of MIT suspended a number of students Thursday from the prestigious technology school after Israel-Hamas war protesters took over a prominent building for much of the day and then some refused to leave by a set deadline. Brandeis University banned a pro-Palestinian student group this week, while nearly two dozen students were arrested over a protest at Brown University. On Friday, Columbia University announced it was suspending Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace as official student groups through the end of the term.
Thousands of Palestinian families are sheltering inside schools in the besieged Gaza Strip amid Israel's relentless bombing campaign. Teachers and students at one facility told Euronews reporter Nebal Hajjo what their lives have become.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
The tech investor said the former president was not happy with him.
The former president echoed some of the abortion whoppers told by his Republican opponents in the debate.
One sank immediately, while the other fought unsuccessfully for survival before sinking along with it, Kyiv's military intelligence agency said.
They expect their household income to increase — but not their debt to go away.