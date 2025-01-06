Wolfe on Tyreek Hill's comments after Week 18 loss 'Up To The Minute'
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's comments after Week 18 loss.
Tyreek Hill is already talking about his Dolphins tenure in the past tense.
The Dolphins’ playoff hopes needed two things this weekend. They got neither.
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
Texans safety Calen Bullock injured DuBose with a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.
The Jets have the longest active playoff drought across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLB.
It's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-24 fantasy picks for 2025.
Ja'Marr Chase is the first wide receiver since Cooper Kupp to bring home the triple crown.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Golf's experimental indoor league begins play Tuesday night.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
The Bengals missed the playoffs after a slow start to the season.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald break down the biggest storylines from the end of Week 18, leading off with Detroit securing both the NFC North crown and home field advantage through the playoffs. Next, they talk about the Denver Broncos blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs backups in order to punch their ticket into the AFC playoffs and how this came at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
Brock Bowers hauled in his 110th reception of the season on Sunday afternoon in their matchup with the Chargers.
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
The Suns have lost eight of their last nine and are starting to make changes.
Jennings got into fights on consecutive plays and fell 25 yards short of a career milestone. But he didn't seem to mind.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski provides his final thoughts for Week 18, when the NFC South spread the fantasy football joy.
New England won its way out of the No. 1 draft pick, but fortunately for the Patriots that's not a season-breaker.
The NFC South title was in doubt until the second half of the early games.
Mike Evans, Von Miller, Geno Smith and and Baker Mayfield padded their wallets in Week 18.