Wolfe: Tua Tagovailoa 'probably the most polarizing quarterback I've ever covered' 'The Insiders'
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is making the team's 24-year playoff win drought a point of motivation for the upcoming season.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Betts was hit in his hand with a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series began with Florida eliminating NC State in the opener.
UFC president Dana White confirmed the main event for UFC 305 in August will be Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.
Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the school for vacating 37 wins that made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
The arrest is the latest for Buggs, who was charged with animal cruelty in May.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Brazil begins its Copa América schedule on June 24 against Costa Rica.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.