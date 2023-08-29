WNY school districts prepare to welcome asylum-seeker students

The Daily Beast

UNC Campus PoliceA faculty member was shot and killed and a suspect arrested after an on-campus shooting at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday, school officials confirmed.“I am grieved to report that one of our faculty members was killed in this shooting,” said UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in a statement. “We are waiting for confirmation that the next of kin has been contacted before we share more information.”The unidentified faculty member was found by police at Caudi