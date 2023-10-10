WNY restaurants take part in week-long effort to raise funds for HIV research
WNY restaurants take part in week-long effort to raise funds for HIV research
WNY restaurants take part in week-long effort to raise funds for HIV research
Will we now have to get COVID shots every year like the flu?
From solving a Rubik’s Cube to traveling to marrying her fiancé, Clare Sacco’s list is about “living life to the fullest”
Celebrities and influencers have been endorsing the scan all over social media, but it comes with a wild price tag.
Mark Grenon and his three adult sons will serve multiple years in federal prison after selling the toxic chemical solution through their fake online church.
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden lit up the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards, bravely displaying her shaved head and wearing a pink gown in honour of her current breast cancer diagnosis.
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared her "liberating" decision to return to the show without a wig amid her ongoing treatment for breast cancer.
‘Make sure your friends, your family, your mother, your grandmother, that they’re going for their screenings regularly and urge them to self-check,’ she says
People in Baie-Sainte-Anne, N.B. are grieving the loss of a young man who was well-known for his positivity and determination while battling a rare genetic illness.Morgan Doucet died Saturday from Morquio syndrome, a disorder that affected him since birth. He was 18.Frank Doucet, Morgan's grandfather, said he was known to everyone in the community and touched people with his optimism. He would visit him everyday. "He never complained. He was a little angel," he said in French.Morgan Doucet faced
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
Jennifer Aniston reveals why her nipples made so many appearances on' Friends' after fans noticed them poking through her top a lot.
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
Yoni Asher describes the horror of seeing his wife and children being held hostage by Hamas militants
The former Fox News host cursed live on air and claimed it was "a personal embarrassment" that he'd been friends with the former president for so long.
Israel's military released a video showing its sailors striking and killing Hamas fighters as they approached on motorboats.
On Monday, the White House called out Ronna McDaniel in a statement for her "hideous behavior."
The model, who has taken some time away from work due to her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease, shared an impromptu photoshoot on Instagram over the weekend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Princess Lilibet, shares an uncanny resemblance to photos of Princess Beatrice as a child
It’s hard to forgive Republicans for ignoring the latest about Trump | Opinion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana made a rare appearance in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, wearing a super cute ponytail - see rare photo
The pair won 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2008, and Burke now says of their intense bond: "There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek"