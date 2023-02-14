WNY native and Michigan State University student reacts to on-campus shooting
WNY native and Michigan State University student Owen Quinlivan spoke to 7 News Tuesday after a shooting occurred on the university's campus Monday.
WNY native and Michigan State University student Owen Quinlivan spoke to 7 News Tuesday after a shooting occurred on the university's campus Monday.
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.
The men used equipment like long-focus telephoto lenses and hid in mountainous areas to photograph women bathing in the hot springs.
“I’m tired of things like this happening to me or people that look like me,” the California man said.
The driver sped away, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi
Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.
Authorities said there was a confrontation before the shooting.
WARNING: This article contains distressing details. Five days after a Laval transit bus smashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six, the second young victim has been identified. In a statement, the parents of Maëva David said they and her older brother and sister have lost "a ray of sunshine, who devoured life." "Overflowing with energy, she seemed to spend more time in the air than on the ground but she was able to be concentrated and calm during her activities," the letter fr
EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say five men face charges in an auto theft ring where high-end trucks and SUVs were allegedly stolen for export overseas. Investigators began looking into a series of 14 auto thefts in late November of Dodge Ram TRX pickup trucks, Durangos and Jeeps valued at close to $1,680,000. Police say two of the stolen trucks were recovered from a shipping container in the city's west end, and four others were intercepted and recovered with the help of Canada Border Services A
Fourth week of testimony under way in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
TikTokAn Arkansas cop accused last summer of viciously beating a handcuffed man—the shocking scene caught on video by a horrified bystander—wiped his department-issued phone to destroy evidence that further implicated him, an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast alleges.Then-Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Garrett White “performed a factory reset that erased all data” on his department-issued iPhone 11 Pro Max after he brutally assaulted a shackled Randal Ray Worcester,
Two people have been arrested for allegedly sending malicious messages to Wyre Council members over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police said it received reports of the messages at the weekend, which led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Manchester on suspicion of malicious communications offences. A 20-year-old woman from Oldham has also since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and she remains in police custody.
The University of Regina says it has revoked the honorary doctor of laws degree it bestowed on Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in 2003. Last fall, CBC published a story casting doubt on Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous ancestry. In the wake of that story, a group called the Indigenous Women's Collective and others across the country called on all universities that had granted her honorary doctorates, to revoke them. The U of R said on Friday the university's senate passed a motion to rescind her deg
On Thursday night, Michel Brown was working as a care aide in the triage waiting room at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops when she heard a man swearing. Brown asked the man not to swear. She says the man got up to leave, and when he passed her, he turned around and allegedly punched her in the face. "I was in complete shock," said Brown, who has worked at the hospital for more than a year. "I had been sworn at many times, but I've never been punched in the face." Kamloops RCMP confirmed Camille
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger was reportedly once accused of following a female student to her car and making students feel uncomfortable.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State University gunman was found with a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two New Jersey schools, the district's superintendent said Tuesday. Ewing Public Schools closed for the day, but it was later determined there was no threat to the district, Superintendent David Gentile said in a statement based on information from the Ewing Police Department. The gunman, Anthony McRae, had ties to Ewing Township but has not lived in the area for several yea
A RCMP officer shot a Calgary woman Sunday after she was allegedly involved in a struggle with the officer east of the city following a chase. According to an RCMP news release, the shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, about 17 kilometres northeast of Strathmore. An officer tried to arrest the woman and "an altercation occurred," the release states. The officer shot the woman multiple times. She was the only person in the vehicle. Emergency crews brought the