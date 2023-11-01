WMUR viewers show off their Halloween costumes

The Daily Beast

CNNA spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday afternoon that Israel was responsible for bombing Gaza’s largest refugee camp. The airstrike on the Jabalia camp killed at least 50 civilians, a medical official and Palestinian authorities said, according to Al Jazeera. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht was unrepentant, however, telling Blitzer: “There was a very senior Hamas commander in that area. Sadly, he was hiding, again, as they do behind civilians.” He late