WMAR’s meteorologist Stevie Daniels live at the Padonia Park Tree Lighting

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and advisories as a frontal system that could bring Metro Vancouver its first snowfall this winter nears the British Columbia coast. It says in a special weather statement that Metro Vancouver could see up to four centimetres of snow accumulating on Saturday in higher elevations such as the North Shore and Burnaby Mountain, although wet snow is forecast at sea level. Environment Canada also says up to 10 centimetres of snow is possib