WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
As he is still unvaccinated, the Nets have decided to reverse course and allow Kyrie Irving to play on the road.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Multiple experts suggested to Yahoo Sports that leagues could consider even greater changes. Would that include asymptomatic athletes being able to play?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham has a concussion and is expected to leave the hospital Friday.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
ST. LOUIS — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the pre-Olympics women's hockey series. Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves. Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. Savannah Harmon tied it at 2-2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation. Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensle
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV banked in a jumper with 14.9 seconds left to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 128-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead San Antonio. Derrick White added 22 points and Walker chipped in 19. The Spurs snapped Utah's eight-game winning streak. Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 18. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebou