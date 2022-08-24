WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete's Tuesday weather
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run
TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som
Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa's professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central. “Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(D
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl
Maggie Connors of St. John's is making a big mark on the ice this summer. The 21-year-old forward was named to Canada's national women's hockey development team this month after a selection camp with more than 140 of the country's top female players, including many past Olympians. "It's a privilege and an honour at any time to wear the maple leaf, especially after the past two years with everything going on with camps sometimes getting delayed or cancelled," Connors said this week from Calgary,
MONTREAL — CF Montreal finds itself in uncharted territory. With a game in hand on Philadelphia and sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, a shot at the top seed and first playoff appearance since the 2016 season seems increasingly likely. Montreal’s game on Saturday evening against New England at Stade Saputo will be opportunity to extend the team's unbeaten run to seven games. “When things are good, you develop good habits and that’s something that’s showing on a daily basi
EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday
It was shaping up to be the perfect season for Nathan Van Aelst who plays pitcher and first base. The West Island Royals midget A team was 13 games in without a defeat and showing no signs of slowing down, but that high came crashing down in mid-July when coaches found out they were disqualified from the regional playoffs. "We were taking it seriously, we were taking it well. It felt like nothing was really going wrong," he said, but gradually morale started taking a hit. "You could tell game af
NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times
MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th
SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right
TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o
A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.
THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native
CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs
EDMONTON — Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. After going up 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar back to tie the game 2-2 in the third and force overtime where a highlight-reel save by captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson at the other end