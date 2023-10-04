WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday weather
With cold air intensifying a disturbance over Eastern Canada, it’ll be a recipe for wet snow across northern Ontario this upcoming holiday weekend --just a week after all-time, warm October temperatures peppered the region.
Puerto Rico is also getting heavy rains.
Thanksgiving weekend may require an extra chair for one uninvited guest from the tropics
BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada says a grizzly bear that killed a couple and their dog in Banff National Park on the weekend was old, underweight and had bad teeth, but it will likely never be known what led to the fatal attack. The two people were killed by a bear in a remote wilderness area — the first such fatalities recorded in decades in Canada's oldest and busiest national park. The federal agency has not responded to interview requests since the attack, but it issued another statement Tuesday
“A bit scary, but mostly pretty cool!”
A family member of the couple fatally attacked by a grizzly bear during a backcountry camping trip in Banff National Park said the two were long-time partners who loved each other and the outdoors. Speaking on behalf of the victims' families, Colin Inglis identified his nephew Doug Inglis, 62, and Jenny Gusse, 62, as the two backcountry campers killed deep in Banff National Park Friday. Their dog was also killed in the attack. Inglis said the two lived in Lethbridge, Alta., and they had been tog
Officers believe someone set the trap with peanut butter, Colorado officials said.
It's October and unusually warm temperatures are just as normal as a Prairie snowfall
A "severe" but not unprecedented die-off of feral horses on Sable Island last winter reduced the herd by about 25 per cent.Parks Canada estimates 150 horses died on the remote crescent of sand in the Atlantic Ocean about 290 kilometres southwest of Halifax. That's more than twice the annual average.Sable Island ecologist Dan Kehler says the horses are most vulnerable in late winter when their energy reserves are lower and grass is harder to find."They do carry a parasite load and in the winterti
The celebration — Bobo’s Bon Voyage Party — was meant as a send-off for the young giraffe before he headed south for the winter.
“Actually so scary how close they were!”
The Qiantang River in eastern China was a sight to behold as a fish scale-shaped tide was seen forming on the water's surface. This type of tide is rare, discovered only in the past few years, and usually lasts only about a dozen minutes before fading. There was also a crossing tide — where two tides collide into each other — on the Qiantang River, creating a different but equally striking visual.
One was dead of a broken neck, according to the state agency. The other fled the area and hopped a fence after the agents separated them.
Will South Carolina get hit with a deep freeze this winter? How much rain will fall? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac and NOAA forecast.
Toronto is seeing record-breaking heat today, with temperatures climbing far above typical October weather. Environment Canada says the temperature in the city is 29 C this afternoon, when the average high for the day should be 17 C. With sunny skies and the humidity, the weather agency says it could actually feel like it's 33 C. Environment Canada says the previous heat record set for Oct. 3 was in 2001, when Toronto saw a high of 27 C. The evening is expected to cool off at 17 C, and the agenc
Tracking Tropical Storm Philippe
The snake has been in the trailer park for about five months and cats began disappearing in the area during the summer, said Trevor Bounds.
Although Democrats and Independents have been more likely to accept the scientific evidence of climate change, Republican voters are quickly catching up, Louise Boyle and Eric Garcia report
Drone footage shows the “dangerous” rescue in Australia. It’s the second such rescue in three days.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have agreed on a plan they hope will help expedite Ukrainian grain exports, officials said Tuesday, with needy countries beyond Europe potentially benefitting from speedier procedures. The deal means that grain inspections will shift from the Ukraine-Poland border to a Lithuanian port on the Baltic Sea, according to a statement from the Ukrainian farm ministry. The move seeks to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian exports through Polish territor