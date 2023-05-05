WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday weather
Sea surface temperatures are rising in a hurry across the eastern Pacific Ocean, likely signaling a strong and fast start to El Niño this summer
A "rapid transition" into spring with a week of record-setting temperatures has accelerated mountain snowmelt, a provincial forecaster said, leading to flooding and mudslides throughout British Columbia's central and southern Interior. Dave Campbell, the head of B.C.'s River Forecast Centre, said the problems will be compounded by heavy rains and possible thunderstorms expected this weekend. "This is really going to add additional run-off to the rivers that are already high from the snowmelt. So
Hot and windy conditions are expected to worsen Friday, making it even more challenging to battle wildfires that have forced 13,000 Albertans from their homes. "We're expecting very warm weather and extremely strong winds, particularly in the northern half of the province," Christie Tucker, information unit manager with Alberta Wildfire, told a news conference Friday morning. "This is not great for wildfire activity that tends to cause very active wildfires and our folks on the ground are going
The rescue was “remarkable,” experts said.
Deer can swim for miles — but was this one ready to outswim a gator?
TOKYO (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.5 and said it was centered at a depth of about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). One person was reported dead and at least 13 were injured in Suzu
“It will be interesting to see how he shares the landscape with our other resident large carnivores.”
They say rain is good luck on your wedding day — but how about coronations?
A prescribed burn near Banff, Alta., grew out of control on Wednesday, sending out billowing clouds of smoke that could be seen as far away as Canmore, forcing an evacuation nearby and burning three hectares outside the intended area. Parks Canada reported late Wednesday afternoon that the fire in Banff National Park was "out of control" but in an update around 10:30 p.m. said that the situation had improved. "The fire is now classified as 'Being Held' thanks to helicopter bucketing, fire person
Mary outlived the average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant by 12 years, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Have you ever heard of a snake bird? These birds are a common sight in the Lowcountry and are known to impale prey with their long bills.
A hungry mama bear resorted to dumpster diving for an evening snack this week in Kamloops, B.C., and she brought her cubs along for the adventure. Shawn King was out for a walk in the Valleyview neighborhood of Kamloops — about 167 kilometres northwest of Kelowna in the Interior — earlier this week, when he spotted a bear teaching her cubs how to forage for trash. "It was knocking over all the garbage cans on the street," King said on CBC's Daybreak Kamloops Wednesday morning. King said the bear
Two people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Georgia, on Monday, May 1, the US Coast Guard said.Footage released on Tuesday shows a 28-foot catamaran taking on water in the sea near Savannah, and a person being winched to safety by helicopter.“We were able to locate the survivors exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon,” flight mechanic Tyler Murray said.The two people and dog Reggie were rescued and brought to Hunter Army Airfield, according to the coast guard.They were “in good spirits,” the coast guard said. Credit: USCGSoutheast via Storyful
NATO is stepping up monitoring of submarines after the defense alliance warned that Moscow is mapping European Union and US critical underwater assets.
The sun is FINALLY coming out.
Bouncing light off of big sheets of metal might power the next phase of Solar System discovery.
The late-April heat wave in southern Europe and northern Africa was made 100 times more likely because of climate change, the study found.
These are the types of snakes that you will likely see around the state this season.
The US Senate voted Wednesday to reinstate tariffs as high as 254% on solar panels from Southeast Asia, underscoring a deep clash over continued US reliance on foreign imports to drive the nation's renewable-energy development.