WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday weather

Storyful

Two people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Georgia, on Monday, May 1, the US Coast Guard said.Footage released on Tuesday shows a 28-foot catamaran taking on water in the sea near Savannah, and a person being winched to safety by helicopter.“We were able to locate the survivors exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon,” flight mechanic Tyler Murray said.The two people and dog Reggie were rescued and brought to Hunter Army Airfield, according to the coast guard.They were “in good spirits,” the coast guard said. Credit: USCGSoutheast via Storyful