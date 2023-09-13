WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday weather
A Florida zoo announced the hatching of six Komodo dragons, an endangered species known as the world's largest lizards.
There are fewer than 1,400 adults left in the wild, wildlife officials say.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Lee
The risk of strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains are increasing for parts of Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Lee is set to move through the region this weekend
Persistent rain is expected for parts of Ontario through Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves into the province. Some areas could see 30-50 mm of rain once it is all said and done
Canadians can expect a "fickle fall" this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts. The Weather Network says winter may appear to taunt Canadians across the country as they face periods of very cold weather during the fall, but the season is expected to end on a mild note because a jet stream in the Pacific Ocean, called El Niño, is expected to be two degrees warmer than usual. "Our forecast
Hurricane Lee, which will likely be downgraded to a tropical low as it hits the Maritimes this weekend, is not expected to bring anything like the devastation Fiona did last year but will still be a significant storm, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."This is not going to be Fiona but Lee is no joke. It is going to bring a lot of rain and some gusty wind conditions," Simpkin said early Wednesday."I think I would hunker down this weekend."At around 4 p.m. AT on Wednesday, Environment Canada pr
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a very large Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path toward Atlantic Canada. The storm was located about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). A tropical storm watch was issued for Bermuda, with Lee forecast to pass just west of the island late Thursd
The unwanted visitor was “yeeted” at a zoo in Australia.
A Japanese macaque was caught rodeo riding a deer in a photo for 2023's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.
The 33-year-old zookeeper, who was not named, suffered chest injuries during the incident Tuesday morning
“Shrimp in the desert?”
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in six hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations. Weather officials described the rainfall as a “200-year event." More rain was in the forecast for Wednesday. Winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, easte
Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study said. Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances. Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air an
When a hummingbird with glittering gold feathers was discovered, experts thought they found a new species. What it really was is far more unusual.
Libyan officials describe torrents of water washing entire neighbourhoods out to sea after a powerful storm hit the country's coast. The estimated death toll from the floods is now in the thousands.
Ukraine said it struck Russian naval targets and port infrastructure early on Wednesday in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, in what appeared to be the biggest attack of the war on the home of the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet. A Ukrainian intelligence official said a large vessel and a submarine struck in the attack were so badly damaged as to be likely beyond repair.
DeSantis has tried to outflank Trump on the right and his climate change approach reflects that strategy.
The world’s first confirmed dog-fox hybrid has been found in the Brazilian wilderness.
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Parts of New England already soaked with rain were expecting more precipitation on Wednesday, as residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island spent the day cleaning up the flood damage while bracing for Hurricane Lee as it barreled north toward the region. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a state of emergency Tuesday night following the “catastrophic flash flooding and property damage” in two counties and other communities. The 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain ove