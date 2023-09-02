WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — British Columbia is extending its provincial state of emergency over devastating wildfires that are burning across the province while warning that drought conditions could last into 2024. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the extension of the state of emergency until Sept. 14 is needed in case additional extraordinary orders are required to respond to the more than 400 fires. “I'd like to stress one more time that we are still in peak wildfire season. The rain that we expe