WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather

More photos of California's reservoirs show how this year's historic rainfall totals have replenished water levels in some drought-stricken areas.
California gets a break this weekend as a plume of Pacific moisture brings steady, heavy rainfall to B.C.’s South Coast through the holiday weekend.
Interstate 94 in North Dakota reopened on Thursday, April 6, after a blizzard caused it to shut down for more than one day, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) said.Multiple roads had reopened on Thursday afternoon, but a no-travel advisory remained in place for some parts of the state, according to the NDDOT.This footage released by the North Dakota Department of Transportation shows massive snowplows removing snow from I-94. Credit: North Dakota Department of Transportation via Storyful
B.C.'s South Coast is going to get drenched this Easter weekend, Environment Canada says. A special weather statement says between 30 and 150 millimetres of rain is expected between Friday and Sunday evening and, combined with melting snow, it might lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Wind warnings are also in effect along the Sunshine Coast and in Haida Gwaii. Environment Canada meteorologist Johnson Zhong says two systems will move over the coast this weekend. The first system will hit Vancou
MONTREAL — Hydro crews in Quebec worked on Thursday to restore power ahead of the Easter long weekend after a fierce ice storm left more than one million customers in the dark and led to the death of a man who was crushed by a tree. Freezing rain sent ice-laden tree branches crashing down onto power lines, streets and cars, knocking out power across large areas of southern Quebec, particularly around Montreal and to its south, in the Montérégie region. Hydro-Québec said it expected to restore po
Tens of thousands of customers remain without power in the National Capital Region Friday after Wednesday's ice storm, although the number continues to gradually drop. As of 5 p.m. Friday: Roughly 8,500 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power. 40,497 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais don't have power. 46,914 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power. Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro-Québec customers were affected in some way by Wednesday's freezing r
Heavy rain and thunderstorms over south-central U.S. through Georgia are posing flooding threats and could disrupt the Masters.
A large part of Québec is still under ice, due to Wednesday’s ice storm. Freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds caused over 2,000 outages. As of this morning, just over 1.1 million Hydro-Québec customers are without power —Half of them are in the Montreal area, where 30 to 35 mm of ice accumulated.
The tournament is trying to wrap up Friday’s round in advance of expected rain Saturday.
It’s a weekend washout for British Columbia's South Coast as rounds of heavy rainfall continue through Sunday.
With a light freezing rain falling in Charlottetown, P.E.I. public schools delayed the start of classes Thursday. The freezing rain is falling on top of a light overnight snowfall. Schools in the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board delayed opening for one hour. Immanuel Christian School also delayed opening. Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for other parts of the Maritimes, but not on P.E.I. Nevertheless, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin cautions the fre
Over one million people were left without power after a destructive ice storm swept across southern Quebec on Thursday, April 6, according to PowerOutage.com.One person died after being hit by a falling branch on Thursday afternoon, CBC reported.Canadian weather authorities warned residents in affected areas to be cautious of falling ice and branches.Footage captured by Sabrina Myre shows broken branches scattered along Parc Baldwin in Montreal on Thursday morning. Credit: Sabrina Myre via Storyful
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After an hourslong search, a Utah ski resort confirmed that nobody was hurt or killed from an avalanche that gushed from the backcountry into its boundaries on Thursday. Snowbird, a mountain resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon southeast of Salt Lake City, said on Thursday afternoon that it had completed a search of a part of an area caught in the path of an avalanche that began on Mount Superior and crossed the highway onto a beginner run near the resort's base. “No guests o
Parts of the UK could enjoy highs of 17C on Good Friday and Easter Sunday could be the warmest day of 2023 so far – but rain is expected on Monday.
A broken spillway gate caused major flooding in the town of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, affecting around 200 households.View on euronews
Canadian telecom companies said on Thursday their services in the southeastern part of the country were impacted due to widespread power outages caused by an ice storm a day ago. Services of Telus Corp, Bell and Rogers Communications Inc were affected after freezing rain and strong winds knocked out power for more than a million people in Canada's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, ahead of a holiday weekend. "Our wireless customers remain connected, however, some may notice a degradation of service with fewer available sites due to power outages," Rogers said in a tweet, adding that regions in and around Ottawa, Greater Montreal and Quebec were affected.
Sacramento will see clear skies and temperatures in the 70s by Sunday
MONTREAL — A 75-year-old man died Friday after running his generator in his garage during a blackout, the third death attributed to a vicious storm that coated parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario in ice this week. The man's wife found him unconscious in their garage in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que., on Friday morning, and he died after being taken to hospital in St-Eustache, said Insp. Jean-Philippe Labbé of Lake-of-Two-Mountains Police. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said residents should
The threat of wildfires is growing in Florida over the coming weeks as more than half the state is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions likely to persist until rainy season resumes around mid-May, state and federal officials said Thursday. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center reported Thursday that 55% of Florida is in the severe to extreme drought category, with most of the rest of the state listed as “abnormally dry.” The driest conditions are in southwest Florida, the same region hammered by Hurricane Ian in September.