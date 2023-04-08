WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather

Reuters

Canadian telecom companies said on Thursday their services in the southeastern part of the country were impacted due to widespread power outages caused by an ice storm a day ago. Services of Telus Corp, Bell and Rogers Communications Inc were affected after freezing rain and strong winds knocked out power for more than a million people in Canada's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, ahead of a holiday weekend. "Our wireless customers remain connected, however, some may notice a degradation of service with fewer available sites due to power outages," Rogers said in a tweet, adding that regions in and around Ottawa, Greater Montreal and Quebec were affected.