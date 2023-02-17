WMAR-2 News Cesar Cornejo Friday weather
Officials are investigating after a meteorite may have landed in south Texas, with residents reporting a loud explosion and their homes shaking.
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
At least 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning for parts of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky. A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. local time.
Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th
Strong gusts and downpours are set to hit parts of the country as Storm Otto approaches.
The National Resources Conservation reported that “deep snowpack in California, the Great Basin and Colorado River Basin continues to grow.”
'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.
Winter warnings line parts of Atlantic Canada as an incoming system threatens a prolonged period of ice and heavy snow.
Thursday morning brought some record-breaking cold temperatures across Southern California, from Lancaster to Oceanside.
Fraser Outflow could bring arctic air just as a storm arrives. See what local weather expert says about accumulation numbers
The extreme cold snap in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada may be over, but thousands are still dealing with the aftermath of frigid temperatures and high winds that downed power lines and burst pipes.
The first named storm of the year leaves thousands of homes without power and dozens of schools closed.
Nova Scotia is in store for more intense weather, with freezing rain and ice pellets expected to hit the province as the weekend gets underway. A low-pressure system will bring rain to most of the province beginning early on Friday before changing over to freezing rain as the day wears on, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the entire province, warning that significant freezing rain and ice pellets are possible. Simpkin said the timi
Ice is expected to speckle eastern Ontario Thursday night, with freezing rain warnings around Kingston and a mix of snow and ice elsewhere. The warnings hug Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River from Prescott through Trenton and all the way to Hamilton. Local forecasts say a few millimetres of ice should stick from freezing rain that should start falling late in the evening and peter out by morning. The rest of eastern Ontario, plus Gatineau, is generally looking at five to 10 centimetres of s
Thousands of people were left without power on Friday.
New Zealand's PM says Cyclone Gabrielle was biggest disaster this century as death toll likely to rise.
A recent study says the effects of climate change are compounding to accelerate snowpack decline.
A Porsche 911 car is damaged by a fallen tree in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as a result of storm Otto. The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and is expected to bring disruption to travellers across northern areas of the UK.Source: PA
