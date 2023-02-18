WMAR-2 News Cesar Cornejo Friday night weather

Reuters Videos

STORY: A 17-year-old girl was rescued Thursday after 10 days trapped under rubble in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province...as the death toll from the devastating earthquake in the country and neighboring Syria surpassed 42,000. The girl was extracted from the ruins of a collapsed apartment bloc, before being covered in a gold thermal blanket and carried away… 248 hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on February 6. Huseyin Berber, a 62-year-old diabetic man, was rescued Wednesday in the southern coastal city of Mersin. He survived nine days under the rubble of his home by drinking his own urine. "Finally, I saw that a hole in the debris. When I heard the sounds of rescuers, I shouted too. I shouted so loud that they heard my voice. Someone reached their hand out and it met with my hand. After that, they pulled me out from there." Cemil Dedeoglu, a 37-year-old miner in Hatay told Reuters “there is no other joy than hearing the voice of a survivor.” But such rescues have become increasingly rare, leaving sorrow to mount as hope dies. Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are missing. For families still waiting to retrieve their lost relatives, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating. Further northwest in Adiyaman, survivor Mustafa Akan says he hasn’t entered any building since the quake hit. "I swear, we no longer have a life. Because I am extremely worried for my children, I sent them out of the city. I am staying warm here outdoors by letting wood in a bucket. I sleep outdoors. This is not living really. We are passing our days with bread, soups and meals as part of the aid sent by people. We don't have a life anymore. We are afraid. I have not entered any building so far.” Across the border in Syria, the earthquake slammed a region divided and devastated by 12 years of civil war. The aid effort has been hampered by the conflict there and many people in the rebel-held northwest feel abandoned as relief supplies since the quake have almost invariably headed to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.On Thursday, 15 Qatari aid trucks arrived in the rebel-held town of Afrin to offer some relief… bringing desperately needed food, medicines and tents.