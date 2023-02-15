WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Wednesday weather
WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Wednesday weather
WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Wednesday weather
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
There are three major reasons for the lacklustre winter thus far, especially Eastern Canada.
As the winds picked up and the snow began to fall on eastern Newfoundland in Tuesday morning, the closures began rolling in. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District closed all schools on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and other areas around eastern Newfoundland around 6 a.m. In St. John's, Metrobus pulled its drivers off the road, citing weather conditions. An update was promised for later in the day. At St. John's International Airport, all flights com
PM Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle ‘the most significant weather event New Zealand has seen this century’
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.
Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, authorities said. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.
Irfan Aksu, a local who lives near the area, said he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" when the grove was ripped apart.
The road is around 2.7 miles (4.4km) southwest from Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, and was one of the areas which had some of the most serious tremors. Islahiye is a railway border town with Syria. The city, beside the Mediterranean Sea in the province of Hatay, was heavily damaged in the earthquake.
Roads were flooded after heavy rain slammed Bangkok, Thailand on February 15. Footage shows cars driving through the deluge in the Udom Suk area of the capital city.
High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well. Most of them stayed closed for the da
The death toll from last week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continued to rise amid miraculous rescues. Monday updates.
Air New Zealand said in a statement it intends to start with resuming turboprop operations, but warned that strong high winds may pose some challenges. In a separate statement the airline said it has canceled all domestic flights in and out of Auckland for the remainder of Tuesday. "The strength and direction of winds at Auckland Airport are making it challenging to service aircraft, and it would be unsafe for our people to continue to operate in these conditions," Air NZ said in a statement.
A winter storm heading for Los Angeles on Tuesday evening prompts a high surf advisory and a cold weather alert for L.A. County.
A winter storm starting late Wednesday is predicted to bring Topeka a 69% chance for at least one inch of snow and a 13% chance for at least four.