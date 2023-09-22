WLKY Game of the Week: St. X vs. Trinity
WLKY Game of the Week: St. X vs. Trinity
WLKY Game of the Week: St. X vs. Trinity
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
After Endeavor mergers UFC and WWE as TKO, raft of top talent is released from the company, despite a big new TV deal for SmackDown.
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By eliminating the phrase for “women's soccer” from the name of its national team, the Spanish Football Federation is hoping to show it has made a “conceptual shift” in its view of the sport. It remains to be seen if more countries will follow suit. Spain made the move towards greater equality this week as part of an agreement between the governing body and its World Cup winning team, which have been in dispute since former federation president Luis Rubiales kissed pla
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I