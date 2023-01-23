Wisconsin women mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

STORY: Events centering the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion were held across the country Sunday.

Abortions were legal in Wisconsin until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, when the state reverted back to an 1849 law that criminalizes the procedure.

"I think it's just absolutely absurd that we live in a state where the abortion legislation has us looking back at 1849," said Wisconsin voter and abortion-rights advocate Madeline Glawy. "It's completely ridiculous, abortion is health care."

In less than a month Wisconsin voters will head to the polls for the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the state will elect a new Supreme Court Justice in April.

Right now, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but if a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, the state's abortion ban could be overturned.