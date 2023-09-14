Wisconsin Senate votes to fire state’s nonpartisan top elections official
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted to fire the battleground state’s nonpartisan top elections official ahead of a 2024 presidential election.
"It’s like, really? You sell yourself so cheap?”
As New York State civil fraud charges hang over Trump's real estate valuations, ethics filings show wild swings in the value of his businesses.
Fox NewsHouse Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, “We don’t need that to move forward” because McCarthy’s pronouncement
The former President appeared at a GOP Senate luncheon in 2019 days after the Mueller probe concluded. Mitt Romney's upcoming has the details.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Angry, frustrated and unable to lead a fractured and unruly Republican majority, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday told the colleagues threatening to oust him: Do it. The embattled Republican leader essentially dared his hard-right flank to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job. If you’re going to do it, go ahead and try, McCarthy told the Republicans behind closed doors. “File the f——- motion,” McCarthy said, using a profanity for emphasis, accordin
Previous polling showed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis neck-and-neck for second place.
CALGARY — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash told a federal judge Wednesday that the Canada Border Services Agency should not have recommended his client be deported. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced in 2019 to eight years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. He has since been granted full parole and is working in construction in Calgary while
The book, written by The Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins and set to be released in October, is based in part from hours of interviews with Romney.
The MSNBC host showed how the former White House chief of staff was the "quarterback" of the fake electors plot.
The CNN anchor spotted how the House speaker was “saying one thing, doing another."
A disgraced former Austrian foreign minister who danced with Vladimir Putin at her wedding has moved to St Petersburg along with her two ponies, which arrived from Syria on a Russian military plane.
Ultra-conservative House Republicans are proving to be unyielding in their demands for deep spending cuts in the face of a government shutdown.
Critics say the attack exposed the falsity of SpaceX founder Elon Musk's reasons for scuppering a similar Ukrainian strike in Crimea.
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge refused to give former President Donald Trump permission to discuss classified documents at the place where he allegedly mishandled them — his Mar-a-Lago resort.Most Read from BloombergCaesars Entertainment Paid Millions to Hackers in AttackRay Dalio Says He Doesn’t Want to Hold Bonds, Cash ‘Is Good’Russian Elite Bring Back $50 Billion of Assets as Havens DwindleCiti Plans Job Cuts as It Revamps Top Management StructureECB Delivers 10th Hike as Lagarde Won’t Quite
The former prime minister said Rishi Sunak and other western leaders are not providing enough support to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Russian pilot fired two missiles at an unnamed British Royal Air Force reconnaissance plan last year — but missed, the BBC reported.
"On the air? They won’t say that," said MSNBC's "Morning Joe" anchor.
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set their trial to begin Oct. 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to b
"He's sort of dropped something into the conversation, and Republicans take it up," the New York Times reporter said.
OTTAWA — The trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich heard Wednesday that she was the president of the corporation formed to manage donations to the protest, and some considered her president of the entire movement. A courtroom scattered with supporters watched several videos during the day, including recordings of lengthy press conferences hosted by spokespeople during the protest, though neither of the organizers on trial featured very prominently. In one, Lich identified herself as a