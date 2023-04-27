Wisconsin Resident Surveys Aftermath of Derailment Near DeSoto

A Wisconsin resident surveyed overturned train cars near DeSoto on Thursday, April 27, following a derailment in the area, local officials said.

Images captured by Robin Lilleskov, who said she was traveling along Highway 35, shows overturned train cars along the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon.

Local media reported, citing local officials, the middle section of a BNSF train derailed and prompted authorities to close Highway 35 from Route 82.

Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Credit: Robin Lilleskov via Storyful