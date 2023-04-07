Wisconsin Mom Dies in Car Crash Hours After Attending Husband's Funeral: 'She Is With Him'

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Police say the third person to die in a vicious ice storm was a man in Saint-Joseph-Du-Lac, Que., who was running a generator in his garage. Insp. Jean Philippe Labbé says the man's wife found him unconscious in the garage, and the 75-year-old died after being taken to hospital in Ste-Eustache. He says firefighters determined carbon monoxide levels in the garage were 20 times the norm. Earlier, Premier Francois Legault told reporters that a man in Ste-Eustache had died after bringing