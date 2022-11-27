Wisconsin Herd vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Wisconsin Herd vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 11/26/2022
On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L
LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D
TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record
While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.
Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals
Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu
Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series, he understands the Colts must be more focused, more precise and more efficient Monday night. “We talked about just embracing the moment, having fun with it, appreciating it and then performing at your best when you hav
Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar
The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.