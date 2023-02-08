Wisconsin Herd vs. Santa Cruz Warriors - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Wisconsin Herd vs. Santa Cruz Warriors, 02/07/2023
Reporting on Nets and Raptors trade talks involving Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, and draft picks from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors since yesterday, led by Russell Westbrook.
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA's soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
Members of Pacers' travel party were "aggressively confronted" by acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Jan. 29, per a report by The Athletic.
Jessica Pegula wrote a lengthy story in the Players Tribune revealing the health situation of her mother, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
The 32-year old surfer doesn't support eligibility for transgender athletes to compete in women's events.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Rob Gronkowski's training for his upcoming Super Bowl field goal kick is going so well that he's contemplating coming out of retirement ... again.
Michael Chandler better watch out with his approach of wanting to deliver excitement when he faces Conor McGregor.
BBC golf stalwart Ken Brown said it looked like they should be doing a barbecue on it. Sir Nick Faldo said he couldn’t understand why you’d want bits of cement on you rather than grass. And appalled golf fans commented that the recent restoration works around the famous St Andrews Swilcan Bridge made the course’s most famous stone feature look like “a DIY patio”.
Reserve guard Norman Powell has been with the Clippers for a year. He began developing a connection with coach Tyronn Lue last summer in Las Vegas.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has spent about $1 billion, if not more, on LIV Golf already.
Matthew Tkachuk is averaging almost two points per game since New Year’s Day after notching five Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Simu Liu, who's best known for playing Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, wants everyone who attends an event at Chase Center to feel welcome, comfortable and supported, just as he has been in the five months since opening up about his own challenges with anxiety. Now, there's the Simu Liu Sensory Room, complete with carpeted walls, lighting features, puzzles and games to provide a quiet space for guests who might feel overwhelmed or overstimulated. The Chinese Canadian actor who s
Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.