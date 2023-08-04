Wirfs makes mental adjustment to left tackle
Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is considered one of the best in the NFL. This season, Wirfs will move from right tackle to left tackle, taking over the most important position on the offensive line. He said the move involves much more than taking a few steps down the line. "On the right side, I feel like I could see everything. And when I moved over, it was like I had blinders on," Wirfs said after Friday's practice. "Really getting used to that, and kinda my spacial awareness has been big. It’s gotten a lot better. I feel more comfortable."