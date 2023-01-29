Wintry mix tonight and Sunday morning
A wintry mess could make roads slick in Metro Detroit. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.
Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis
Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,” the club said, but needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. He'd missed 10 games heading into Tuesday night's contest against Denver for the Pelicans, who've lo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni
Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.
BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba a
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o
PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night. Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markell
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Ante
The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
After a quick warmup, students at Many Guns Boxing and Fitness strap on their boxing gloves and their shin guards. Forming a circle around their instructor, Tawny Big Bull, they await their first instruction. "You're going to jump into your stance," he says, lifting his fists beneath his chin. "You're going to throw a jab-cross." Students partner up and begin the combination, smiles on their faces, some giggles when they forget their footwork. Their breath picks up as they move around the room,
CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in
CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and ankle on Wednesday and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Portis, who turns 28 on Feb. 10, is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 forward will miss a game f