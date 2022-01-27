Winter Weather Creates Hazardous Travel Conditions Across Southwestern Oklahoma

Snow fell across southwest Oklahoma and parts of northern Texas on Wednesday, January 26, as a winter weather advisory was issued for the region.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @ThisMommyRuns, who said it was taken in the city of Altus, shows snowflakes falling on a backyard.

Up to four inches of snowfall was reported in the Norman area, where slippery road conditions and reduced visibility was expected into late evening. Credit: @ThisMommyRuns via Storyful